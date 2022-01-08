Woman jailed in Dubai for stealing garments worth AED 5,000

A European woman has been jailed in Dubai for stealing garments after removing their anti-theft tags.

The woman was also fined AED 5,000 for shoplifting from the mall after she removed the anti-theft tags and hid the clothes in her bag.

The 46-year-old Eastern European woman has been jailed and fined by the Dubai Misdemeanors Court.

As per investigation a security officer caught the woman and filed a complaint to the Dubai Police that the woman stole garments from the store and was about to flee when he stopped her to ask about the unpaid items.

The clothes’ anti-theft tags were found in two fitting rooms, where she tried on five dresses and upon searching her bag the security guard found the shoplifted clothes.

After this the police arrived and arrested the woman and dring the interrogation, the woman confessed to removing the anti-theft tags from three items of clothing on the first floor of the store and went up to the second floor and took two more items, all of which she hid in her bag.