Stricter regulations for E-scooters in Dubai as mishaps rise

Authorities are putting in place stricter regulations for E-scooters in Dubai after a reported increase in mishaps, especially in Dubai.

Hussain Al Banna, executive director of traffic at Roads and Transport Authority, said e-scooters are an excellent option for “first-and-last-mile” trips emphasizing it was very important they are regulated for the safety of the users and others on the road.

The two-wheelers offer solutions for micro-mobility users. However, there have been ongoing safety concerns surrounding their use in the UAE and across the world.

UAE hospitals reported a series of injuries caused by e-scooter accidents and doctors said broken bones, bruises, and scrapes from falling off the two-wheelers were common.

Banna said Dubai aims to enforce strict safety controls after it began a year-long trial of e-scooter rentals in five districts in October 2020 adding, “during the pilot project, we studied the behavior of people, what is suitable and what is the minimum age that should be approved.,”

