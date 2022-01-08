Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PhP 15K aid sought for each fully vaccinated Filipino family

A member of the Philippine House of Representatives (HOR) has brought a bill to provide PhP 15,000 assistance to a family whose members are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Quezon City 5th District Representative Alfred Vargas is hoping that his proposed bill will get to be heard in the concerned committee and passed in both houses of Congress.

Vargas said that the bill will not only address poverty among Filipinos in the midst of the pandemic but will also encourage the unvaccinated to receive jabs.

The member said the measure not only alleviates the suffering of “our fellow Filipinos in this two-year global pandemic, but it also helps solve the problem by encouraging science-backed vaccination and accelerating our achievement of herd immunity.”

