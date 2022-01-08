Philippines passes law to ban child marriage

The Philippines has passed a law to ban child marriages.

As per the new law, signed by President Rodrigo Duterte, child marriage became illegal in the Philippines where one in six girls enters wedlock before the age of 18.

According to Britain-based rights group Plan International the Southeast Asian country has the 12th-highest number of child marriages in the world.

The new law released to the public on Thursday lays out prison terms of up to 12 years for marrying or cohabiting with anyone under 18 and people arranging or solemnising underage unions face the same penalty.