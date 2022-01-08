Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Man arrested for throwing glass bottle from balcony, injuring man in Dubai

Police have arrested a man in Dubai for wounding another person after throwing a glass bottle from balcony.

An Asian man was arrested for throwing a glass bottle from a balcony and causing a severe head injury to a GCC national.

Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of Criminal Investigation Department (CID), said the Dubai Police Command and Control Centre had received an emergency call from a GCC national, who suffered serious injuries on his head.

He was hit by an empty bottle that was thrown from a building in the JBR area in Dubai and investigators were able to identify the offender despite the lack of evidence by utilising the latest artificial intelligence technologies available at the Dubai Police Criminal Data Analysis Centre.

After the incident, the offender has been referred to the Public Prosecution for further legal action.

