LOOK: Satellite images showcase Dubai’s most popular destinations from space

A UAE-made satellite has released images of some of Dubai’s most breathtaking destinations.

KhalifaSat, the first entirely Emirati-made satellite, captured an array of shots of some of Dubai’s most popular destinations and among the images released on Twitter include a full view of Downtown Dubai, with the shadow of the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, cast over the Dubai Mall.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: The first image sent by UAE-made satellite KhalifaSat

Also, images of the Dubai Canal featured among the images as KhalifaSat has been putting together a photo album since blasting off into the skies in October 2018.

Earlier in August last year, US astronaut Shane Kimbrough shared a picture of Dubai from aboard the International Space Station as he was on his third trip to space and tweeted a picture of Emirates Golf Club and Dubai Airport with a fact-filled caption.

“Hello, Dubai! I spy the Emirates Golf Club, a 36-hole golf course that was the first golf course in the region and was built in 1988,” he wrote.

READ ON: UAE’s achievements in 2018: Emirati passport ranked No. 1, KhalifaSat launched, visa amnesty gave hope to thousands

The Earth Observatory by Nasa has hundreds of images on its website taken from the International Space Station, including those of the UAE while

UAE’s first astronaut, Hazza Al Mansouri, tweeted a selection of striking photos of his homeland and other countries in the region during his time in space in 2019. (AW)