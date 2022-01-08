Emirates to allow passengers affected by delayed COVID-19 results in UAE to rebook flights without penalty, claim refunds

UAE passengers can rebook flights without penalty and also claim refund on delayed COVID-19 results.

Passengers who are unable to travel due to incomplete COVID-19 documentation or due to testing COVID positive have the option to rebook their flights without penalty or claim a refund in some instances.

RELATED STORY: JOBS WANTED: Emirates to hire over 500 IT professionals

“Our generous waiver policy means that customers unable to make their originally booked flights due to incomplete Covid-19 documentation or a positive test result can rebook to fly later without penalty, or refund their ticket,” an Emirates spokesperson said.

“If customers do not show up for their flight, their tickets will be automatically suspended. This means they will not be able to make changes to their bookings themselves and will have to contact us via our sales office or contact centre to process any changes.” it added.

Bookings can generally be altered through Dubai carrier’s website up to two hours before flight departure.