COVID-19 pandemic turns millions of Filipinos poorer – PopCom

COVID-19 pandemic has turned millions of Filipinos poorer, a study has pointed out.

According to the Commission on Population and Development (PopCom), the pandemic-plagued areas showed increases in their poverty threshold.

The areas which witnessed increases in poverty threshold above their 2018 poverty levels, as well as their Covid-19-related deaths from January to September 2021, are: Central Luzon (+ P3,250; 9,001 deaths), Ilocos (+ P2,633; 1,891 deaths), National Capital Region (+ P2,523; 14,218 deaths), Central Visayas (+ P2,450; 1,622 deaths), Cagayan Valley (+ P2,044; 1,824 deaths), Calabarzon (+ P1,935; 10,386 deaths), and Bicol (+ P1,898; 1,141 deaths).

The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed over 4 million individuals deeper into poverty while lifting some 800,000 out of economic hardships.

As per the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) as many as 4,300,000 Filipinos or about 861,300 families sank below the poverty threshold in regions that saw over 90 percent of COVID-19-related deaths as of September 2021.

In addition, five regions that were least affected by the contagion, or those with 8.1 percent of deaths in 2021, saw 809,500 Filipinos or some 161,900 families improve their living conditions, according to the same report. (AW)