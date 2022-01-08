Latest NewsNewsTFT News

COVID-19 pandemic turns millions of Filipinos poorer – PopCom

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

COVID-19 pandemic has turned millions of Filipinos poorer, a study has pointed out.

According to the Commission on Population and Development (PopCom), the pandemic-plagued areas showed increases in their poverty threshold.

RELATED STORY: Number of poor Filipinos rises to 3.9 million in first half of 2021 – PSA

The areas which witnessed increases in poverty threshold above their 2018 poverty levels, as well as their Covid-19-related deaths from January to September 2021, are: Central Luzon (+ P3,250; 9,001 deaths), Ilocos (+ P2,633; 1,891 deaths), National Capital Region (+ P2,523; 14,218 deaths), Central Visayas (+ P2,450; 1,622 deaths), Cagayan Valley (+ P2,044; 1,824 deaths), Calabarzon (+ P1,935; 10,386 deaths), and Bicol (+ P1,898; 1,141 deaths).

The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed over 4 million individuals deeper into poverty while lifting some 800,000 out of economic hardships.

READ ON: 45% Filipino families feel poor, 34 percent ‘borderline poor’

As per the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) as many as 4,300,000 Filipinos or about 861,300 families sank below the poverty threshold in regions that saw over 90 percent of COVID-19-related deaths as of September 2021.

In addition, five regions that were least affected by the contagion, or those with 8.1 percent of deaths in 2021, saw 809,500 Filipinos or some 161,900 families improve their living conditions, according to the same report. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Filipina faces legal action over breaking COVID-19 protocol

1 min ago

POLOs to be converted to new ‘Migrant Workers Office’

13 mins ago

Top 9 policies under newly formed DMW come into force

24 mins ago

Kathryn Bernardo dismisses rumors linking Daniel Padilla with Barbie Imperial

1 hour ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button