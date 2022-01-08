Latest NewsNewsTFT News

COVID-19: Cloth masks only 47% effective against virus

Staff Report

UAE doctors have advised residents to avoid cloth masks as fabric face coverings are only 47 per cent effective against the virus.

With COVID-19 infections surging worldwide, UAE doctors have advised residents to wear 3-layer surgical masks instead of fabric face coverings for better protection and to avoid cloth masks made with cotton.

They have advised using surgical, KN95 or N95 masks.

Dr. Sweta Prakash Adatia, medical director and neurologist, RAK Hospital, said a study conducted recorded that cloth masks offer just 47 per cent protection, whereas surgical masks, along with KN95 and N95, offer 95 per cent protection.

She advised against wearing single-valve or double-valve masks.

Dr. Mohamed Zedan, family medicine specialist, NMC Royal Hospital in Sharjah, said wearing masks like N95 and KN95 are the best steps to stop the infection spread.

