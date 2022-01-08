COVID-19: Cloth masks only 47% effective against virus

UAE doctors have advised residents to avoid cloth masks as fabric face coverings are only 47 per cent effective against the virus.

With COVID-19 infections surging worldwide, UAE doctors have advised residents to wear 3-layer surgical masks instead of fabric face coverings for better protection and to avoid cloth masks made with cotton.

RELATED STORY: WHO: Omicron variant may be less severe but not mild

They have advised using surgical, KN95 or N95 masks.

Dr. Sweta Prakash Adatia, medical director and neurologist, RAK Hospital, said a study conducted recorded that cloth masks offer just 47 per cent protection, whereas surgical masks, along with KN95 and N95, offer 95 per cent protection.

READ ON: OFW who already recovered from Omicron still yields positive PCR test result

She advised against wearing single-valve or double-valve masks.

Dr. Mohamed Zedan, family medicine specialist, NMC Royal Hospital in Sharjah, said wearing masks like N95 and KN95 are the best steps to stop the infection spread.