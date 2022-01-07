Lacson, Gatchalian test positive for COVID-19 

Two senators have announced that they tested positive for COVID-19.

Senator Win Gatchalian made the announcement on Twitter and said that he is experiencing mild symptoms while in quarantine.

“Following strict health protocols, I went on self-quarantine away from family, friends and the public,” he said.

“So far, I am only experiencing mild symptoms from the virus and this goes to show that the vaccines are effective and working against it,” Gatchalian added.

Gatchalian’s brother, Valenzuela Mayor Rex Gatchalian, also tested positive for the virus and is currently in isolation.

Meantime, after more than 48 hours of waiting for his RT-PCR result, presidential aspirant and senator Ping Lacson also revealed that he contracted the virus.

“Immediately informed all my Jan. 3 physical contacts of my Jan. 4 Covid-positive test result which was released only last night, Jan 6 so they can take extra precautions to protect their loved ones and others. Thank God no one is exhibiting symptoms. Wearing our masks helped much,” Lacson said in a tweet.

Lacson initially aired his frustrations over the slow turnover of his RT-PCR test.

“It’s been 48 hours now. I am not taking any chances with incompetence. We just did another swab test. My wife has comorbidity. It has been 40 hours. Sa tagal ng RT-PCR result ko, nainip na ang mga symptoms. Iniwan na ako nina Lagnat, Sore throat, Sipon at Ubo. Ano ang gagawin ko, Doc? Naiinip na rin ako. Pwede na ba rin ako umalis,” he tweeted.