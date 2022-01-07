Expert urges gov’t to raise Metro Manila alert level to 4 

Public health advocate Dr. Tony Leachon urged the government to increase Metro Manila’s alert level to 4 for two weeks to prevent the transmission of the highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Leachon told ABS-CBN News that nearly 70 percent of the new cases came from Metro Manila.

“Ang essence nito for rapid transmission is to reduce mobility para walang matakbuhan ang virus,” he told the report.

The Department of Health (DOH) announced on Thursday that the Philippine Genome Center detected 29 new cases of the Omicron variant including 19 local cases from Metro Manila

“The 29 Omicron variant cases are composed of 10 returning overseas Filipinos and 19 local cases with indicated addresses in the National Capital Region, bringing the total number of confirmed Omicron variant cases to 43,” the DOH said in a statement.

DOH has yet to declare community transmission of the Omicron variant but health officials say that we have to assume there is already a local transmission for stricter actions.