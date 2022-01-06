UAE formally joins UN Security Council

The UAE has formally joined the UN Security Council along with Albania, Brazil, Gabon and Ghana.

All of them have taken up the posts they won in an election in June.

Ambassadors made brief remarks, installed their countries’ flags alongside those of other members outside the council chambers. They also posed for a group photo, wearing face masks and standing apart, in an acknowledgement of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 15-member council is the UN’s most powerful body in which China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States are permanent members, with veto power.

Other members are elected by the 193-member General Assembly for staggered, two-year terms.

Over 50 of the UN ‘s 193 member countries have never been elected to the council since it formed in 1946.