Latest News

UAE formally joins UN Security Council

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 hours ago

The UAE has formally joined the UN Security Council along with Albania, Brazil, Gabon and Ghana.

All of them have taken up the posts they won in an election in June.

Ambassadors made brief remarks, installed their countries’ flags alongside those of other members outside the council chambers. They also posed for a group photo, wearing face masks and standing apart, in an acknowledgement of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. 

The 15-member council is the UN’s most powerful body in which China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States are permanent members, with veto power.

Other members are elected by the 193-member General Assembly for staggered, two-year terms.

Over 50 of the UN ‘s 193 member countries have never been elected to the council since it formed in 1946.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

KDHA allows Dubai private schools to hold distance learning

7 hours ago

Philippines detects 29 new Omicron cases, mostly local cases 

8 hours ago

New COVID-19 mutation called IHU: Here’s what we know so far

8 hours ago

COVID-19 booster jabs now mandatory for Abu Dhabi gov’t employees 

9 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button