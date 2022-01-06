Parking garage floor at Dubai Marina tower collapses

The authorities evacuated a Dubai Marina tower after the collapse of a parking garage floor on Wednesday morning.

Tenants reported seeing a massive water puddle sitting on top of the parking roof a day before the incident.

A water pipe explosion in the parking basement of Dorra Bay tower in Dubai Marina reportedly caused the wall foundation to fall off, but no injuries were reported although several cars are believed to have been damaged in the collapse.

Some tenants of the 21-storey building said they also heard the fire alarm go off at 1am before they were evacuated to different nearby hotels in Dubai Marina.

A full investigation of the incident is underway.