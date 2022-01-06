Family infected with COVID by ‘Poblacion Girl’ mulls legal complaint

The family who organized a dinner attended by ‘Poblacion Girl’ Gwyneth Chua is planning to file charges against her.

Carlos Laurel, one of the family members, told GMA News that Chua was not invited to the family dinner, but she was only brought by a cousin’s friend.

The dinner was organized because the family has not seen each other since the pandemic.

Laurel slammed Chua’s actions of skipping her quarantine and called it “irresponsible”.

“First, we thought that it was irresponsible. Pinag-uusapan pa po. Our main concern at this point is magpagaling sa mga maysakit at pinag-iisipan kung ano yung pinakatamang gawin with regards to our family’s position at this point,” he said.

“None of us. I or my cousins did not personally invite her to the dinner,” he added.

“We’re all adults here. I hope you’re really moving forward, really think about your actions and the way they affect others,” he said.

“As much as everyone is trying to stay safe, comply with the health safety protocols, be mindful of the way your actions affect others,” Laurel added.