Latest News

Family infected with COVID by ‘Poblacion Girl’ mulls legal complaint

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 hours ago

The family who organized a dinner attended by ‘Poblacion Girl’ Gwyneth Chua is planning to file charges against her. 

Carlos Laurel, one of the family members, told GMA News that Chua was not invited to the family dinner, but she was only brought by a cousin’s friend. 

The dinner was organized because the family has not seen each other since the pandemic.

Laurel slammed Chua’s actions of skipping her quarantine and called it “irresponsible”.

“First, we thought that it was irresponsible. Pinag-uusapan pa po. Our main concern at this point is magpagaling sa mga maysakit at pinag-iisipan kung ano yung pinakatamang gawin with regards to our family’s position at this point,” he said.

“None of us. I or my cousins did not personally invite her to the dinner,” he added.

“We’re all adults here. I hope you’re really moving forward, really think about your actions and the way they affect others,” he said.

“As much as everyone is trying to stay safe, comply with the health safety protocols, be mindful of the way your actions affect others,” Laurel added. 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

KDHA allows Dubai private schools to hold distance learning

7 hours ago

Philippines detects 29 new Omicron cases, mostly local cases 

8 hours ago

New COVID-19 mutation called IHU: Here’s what we know so far

8 hours ago

COVID-19 booster jabs now mandatory for Abu Dhabi gov’t employees 

9 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button