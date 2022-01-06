COVID-19 booster jabs now mandatory for Abu Dhabi gov’t employees 

The authorities in Abu Dhabi have made COVID-19 booster jabs mandatory for govt employees to enter the workplace.

The measure is effective from January 10, Monday.

The Department of Government Support in Abu Dhabi, in coordination with the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, has approved the implementation of the measure.

However, employees with an official medical exemption will be exempted.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention stressed the importance of taking the booster vaccine shots.

Those who took the Sinopharm vaccine are advised to get a booster shot after three months and six months for those who got the Pfizer jab.