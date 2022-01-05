WATCH: Abu Dhabi shares video of empty streets during 2020’s COVID wave, urges netizens to follow protocols to avoid recurrence

The authorities in Abu Dhabi have reminded people to follow COVID-19 precautions through a cautious video reminder of its empty streets during the National Sterilization Programme in 2020.

The Abu Dhabi Government Media Office urged residents and visitors to avoid getting infected and reminded people of the deserted streets in the emirate in 2020, during the national disinfection programme to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The media office shared a video and wrote, “Remember how eerie it was to see pictures of deserted streets in Abu Dhabi during the national sterilisation programme?”

Authorities then urged the community to remain committed in the fight against COVID-19: “Our discipline demonstrates our awareness. Our dedication reflects our love for all.”

Abu Dhabi has taken stringent steps to fight the virus putting checkpoints for EDE scanners to COVID-19 cases and PCR test facilities while making it mandatory for all government employees to undergo PCR tests every seven days in order to work in the office.

Watch the video here: