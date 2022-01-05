Two drug peddlers sentenced to death in Abu Dhabi

Two overseas Filipinos have been sentenced to death by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department for peddling narcotics and psychotropic substances.

According to the court, the two Filipinos were receiving large quantities of illegal drugs from an international drug ring.

“The two accused engaged in the criminal activity of drug and psychotropic substances dealing for the account of drug dealers acting from abroad, in exchange for money,” the court said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by دائرة القضاء – أبوظبي (@adjd_official)

The duo was reportedly collecting their drug supply from other members of the drug ring who hid the narcotics in “isolated spots”.

“The products [illegal drugs] are then sorted, divided, packaged, and distributed in the places they deem appropriate, and whose coordinates and photos are transmitted to the dealer, who in turn forwards them to the drug addicts who seek to obtain the said products by communicating via WhatsApp,” the court stated.

During the arrest, the police “found a suspicious crystalline substance that proved following analysis to be a prohibited psychotropic substance”, according to the court statement.

The authorities also seized several cellphones used by the two to sell the drugs via social media.