Tiger attacks 3 park workers in Japan

A tiger has attacked at least three Safari workers in Japan on Wednesday. The three workers were immediately brought to the nearest hospital according to the local police.

One of the workers was reportedly bitten by the 10-year-old Bengal tiger. All other workers who have been attacked by the animal were conscious.

The keepers were preparing for their daily service was trying to let the animal out of its cage by opening several doors.

Zookeepers don’t usually enter the cage but due to broken doors, the workers decided to enter the cage.

The incident took place at 8:30 AM. Nasu Safari Park in Tochigi Prefecture was immediately closed for a day following the attack.

The park has 700 animals in custody involving 70 species.

There were several incidents in the past when the keepers were attacked by lions.