Supreme Court suspends Larry Gadon anew 

The Supreme Court has suspended Marcos loyalist lawyer Larry Gadon anew for an indefinite period.

Gadon is also facing a possible disbarment for his “abhorrent behavior”.

The Supreme Court said that Gadon is now placed under “preventive suspension from the practice of law effective immediately and to last until lifted by the court.”

He was given 10 days to explain why he should not be disbarred over his online attacks with journalist Raissa Robles.

Gadon posted a video full of profanity on December 15 against Robles that immediately went viral.

“The public has urged the court and the Integrated Bar of the Philippines to discipline Gadon over his latest vulgar rant, saying his actions are not only an insult to Robles, but to the entire legal profession as well,” the court said.

“The call of the public did not fall on deaf ears and the Court immediately took action,” the SC added.

This is the third time Gadon was suspended as a lawyer by the high court.

“Gadon was already warned that a repetition or similar acts shall be dealt with more severely. But despite such warning, Gadon has continued to display similarly abhorrent behavior with the viral video against Robles,” the court said.

In a statement, Gadon believes that his suspension was politically motivated.