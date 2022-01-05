PH witnesses rise in vaccination rates following entry ban to malls for unvaccinated individuals

The vaccination rate among Filipinos has risen after the ban on entry to malls for unvaccinated people.

Authorities have disallowed unvaccinated individuals from entering malls and establishments under Alert Level 3.

Persons like Elsa Navarro was hesitant at first to get inoculated after some of her relatives had side effects, but decided to get vaccinated after the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) ordered unvaccinated residents in Metro Manila to stay at home unless they are buying and accessing essential goods and services under Alert Level 3.

“Kasi ang una nilang tinatanong bakunado na po ba kayo? Paghindi po, take out lang talaga. May discrimination talaga pagwala kang bakuna. Kaya ayun nag-decide na ako magpabakuna,” Navarro said.

The National Vaccination Operations Center (NVOC) said the number of individuals who will get vaccinated is expected to increase.

NVOC Chairperson and Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said most of the unvaccinated expressed hesitancy to get inoculated during the holidays.

Cabotaje said they expected that at least 1 million to 1.5 million would be inoculated against the viral disease per day this week adding that the “no vaccine, no entry” policy encouraged Filipinos to get their COVID-19 jabs. (AW)