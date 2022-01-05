Latest News

OFW who already recovered from Omicron still yields positive PCR test result

A returning overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who has already recovered from the Omicron COVID-19 variant still yields positive results in PCR test. 

The 38-year-old OFW was the first case of the Omicron variant in Western Visayas. 

According to an Inquirer report, he was released from a government isolation facility in Malate last December 31 and was declared fully recovered.

However, upon his return to his hometown in Negros Occidental, his PCR test again yielded a positive result last January 3, 2022.

Dr. Rosalie Deocampo, cluster head for contact tracing of the Emergency Operations Center-Task Force (EOC-TF), explained: “It is quite normal for those found previously infected to still yield positive results up to 90 days after, but are no longer considered infectious.”

The patient’s wife, who fetched him at the Bacolod-Silay Airport, tested negative for the virus.

The couple is currently undergoing quarantine.

