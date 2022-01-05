Latest NewsNewsTFT News

New COVID-19 cases in PH jump to 10,775 in past 24 hours

The Department of Health has recorded 10,775 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, nearly double the number of Tuesday’s infections.

This is the highest single-day rise since October 10 and pushed the nationwide tally to 2,871,745.

The DOH adds that nine laboratories failed to submit their reports.

44,643 tests have been conducted showing that the positivity rate is now at 31.7% which means that 1 in 3 people tested showed positive result.

The World Health Organization says that the standard positivity rate is at 5%.

Total active cases in the country is now at 39,974, the highest since November 2.

Majority of the active cases are mild (33,866) followed by moderate (2,983), severe (1,512) and critical (319).

