Man sentenced to 10 years in jail for selling drugs in Dubai via WhatsApp

A man has been sentenced to spend 10 years in jail in Dubai for selling drugs via a WhatsApp group and his website.

The Dubai Criminal Court sentenced the Asian man to 10 years in prison after he was found guilty of possessing and promoting drugs through a website and WhatsApp group and found in possession of 7.5kg of methamphetamine.

The Court fined the 47-year-old expat AED 50,000 and ordered the authorities to deport him after completion of prison term in a case that dates back to February 2021.

Last year the Anti-Narcotic department at Dubai Police received information that a person possessed some quantity of drugs and psychotropic substances and

an investigation team located the trafficker and raided his room, where they found a plastic bag containing 7.5kg of methamphetamine, a scale and tools for packing the substance.

Subsequently, the accused was arrested, and he confessed that about a month ago, prior to his arrest, a person in his home country assigned him to receive the narcotic substances and was instructed to divide the content into bags and then distribute them in random areas in Dubai and tasked to take photographs of the areas and forward them to someone in his country for AED 2,000 per month.