Makati hotel suspended, fined after ‘Poblacion girl’ incident 

The Department of Tourism (DOT) has suspended the accreditation of Berjaya Makati Hotel after one of its guests managed to skip quarantine and later on tested positive for COVID-19.

The violator also went out to party in several Makati establishments and infected some of her close contacts.

DOT also revoked Berjaya’s multiple use permit and was fined amounting to two full rates of their most expensive room.

The agency issued a show-cause order for the hotel after reports of Gwyneth Chua being spotted in Makati even if she’s supposed to be in hotel quarantine.

Initially, the hotel said that Chua was following all the quarantine protocols but she later on admitted that she indeed skipped her quarantine.

“Neither did the hotel security personnel nor the front lobby call her attention, and neither was there any effort to report the incident to the Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ):, even after her return three days later,” the Department said.

“The statements made by the hotel management and its public apology were an admission of not just the facts of the incident but as well as their lapses in their responsibility as an accredited establishment of the DOT,” it added.

The hotel has 15 days to appeal the penalties imposed by the DOT.

The Philippine National Police also filed charges against Chua and 8 others including her parents after the incident.