France detects new cases of COVID-19 variant ‘IHU’

The World Health Organization has found another COVID-19 variant in France but it hasn’t been a threat since its detection last November.

“The variant “has been on our radar,” Abdi Mahamud, a WHO incident manager on Covid, said in a media briefing.

Mahamud however does not discount the possibility of the new variant to pick up.

The variant has so far been detected to 12 individuals around the same time the Omicron variant was detected in South Africa.

The first patient of the ‘IHU’ variant was a vaccinated traveller.

“It’s too early to speculate on virological, epidemiological or clinical features of this IHU variant based on these 12 cases,” the WHO said.