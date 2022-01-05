Duterte wants police deployed in quarantine hotels following quarantine breach instances

Following consecutive instances of quarantine protocol breach by returning Filipinos, President Rodrigo Duterte now wants the police to guard quarantine hotels and facilities.

Duterte said in a speech on Tuesday that hotel owners do not have the authority or power to stop people under quarantine from breaching protocols.

The president said that the hotel “cannot be doing the police work of the government” when it comes to enforcing quarantine measures.

“They cannot physically stop. The only one who can stop them are government personnel placed in the hotel to work on the matter of placing people under quarantine,” Duterte said.

Duterte sought Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra’s opinion if hotel owners can be held liable for allowing persons to skip mandatory quarantines.

“There is a provision there on non-cooperation as part of prohibited acts, Mr. President. And it seems to me that non-cooperation on the part of certain entities, which are charged with a duty to respond to the pandemic, may also be punishable,” Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said.

“So these entities, Mr. President, may include establishments, which are charged with a duty, for example, as a quarantine hotel, to ensure that people who are quarantined within the establishment should not be able to jump the quarantine regulations,” he added.