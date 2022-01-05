Dubai requires passengers from PH, over 50 countries to take another PCR test upon arrival

Passengers from over 50 countries, including the Philippines, are now required to take another COVID-19 PCR test upon arrival at Dubai airports.

This additional PCR test is mandatory aside from the negative COVID-19 certificate required before flight.

These countries include the following:

Afghanistan

Angola

Argentina

Azerbaijan

Bangladesh

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Brazil

Cambodia

Chile

Democratic Republic of Congo

Djibouti

Egypt

Eritrea

Ethiopia

Georgia

Ghana

Guinea

India

Iran

Iraq

Ivory Coast

Jordan

Kenya

Kyrgyzstan

Lebanon

Liberia

Morocco

Myanmar

Namibia

Nepal

Nigeria

Pakistan

Philippines

Romania

Rwanda

Russia

Senegal

Sierra Leone

Slovakia

Somaliland

Somalia

South Africa

South Sudan

Sri Lanka

Sudan

Syria

Tajikistan

Tanzania

Tunisia

Turkey

Turkmenistan

Uganda

Ukraine

Uzbekistan

Vietnam

Zambia

Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, passengers from the United Kingdom must hold a negative PCR test result taken no more than 48 hours before departure.

The Emirates airline said that the certificate must state where the test sample was taken and NHS Covid-19 test certificates are not accepted for travel from the United Kingdom.

Passengers arriving or transiting through Dubai from Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Sudan and Zambia must also carry a valid negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate.

It needs to have a QR code, which will be presented during check-in and to the Dubai Health Authority representatives upon arrival in Dubai airports.

Passengers from these seven countries must also take a rapid Covid-19 PCR test report with a QR code within six hours of departure at the airport.

Meanwhile, all passengers travelling on Emirates from Lebanon to Dubai must carry a negative PCR test with a QR code from an approved facility within 48 hours of departure.