Dubai requires passengers from PH, over 50 countries to take another PCR test upon arrival

Passengers from over 50 countries, including the Philippines, are now required to take another COVID-19 PCR test upon arrival at Dubai airports.
This additional PCR test is mandatory aside from the negative COVID-19 certificate required before flight.
These countries include the following:
Afghanistan
Angola
Argentina
Azerbaijan
Bangladesh
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Brazil
Cambodia
Chile
Democratic Republic of Congo
Djibouti
Egypt
Eritrea
Ethiopia
Georgia
Ghana
Guinea
India
Iran
Iraq
Ivory Coast
Jordan
Kenya
Kyrgyzstan
Lebanon
Liberia
Morocco
Myanmar
Namibia
Nepal
Nigeria
Pakistan
Philippines
Romania
Rwanda
Russia
Senegal
Sierra Leone
Slovakia
Somaliland
Somalia
South Africa
South Sudan
Sri Lanka
Sudan
Syria
Tajikistan
Tanzania
Tunisia
Turkey
Turkmenistan
Uganda
Ukraine
Uzbekistan
Vietnam
Zambia
Zimbabwe.
Meanwhile, passengers from the United Kingdom must hold a negative PCR test result taken no more than 48 hours before departure.
The Emirates airline said that the certificate must state where the test sample was taken and NHS Covid-19 test certificates are not accepted for travel from the United Kingdom.
Passengers arriving or transiting through Dubai from Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Sudan and Zambia must also carry a valid negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate.
It needs to have a QR code, which will be presented during check-in and to the Dubai Health Authority representatives upon arrival in Dubai airports.
Passengers from these seven countries must also take a rapid Covid-19 PCR test report with a QR code within six hours of departure at the airport.
Meanwhile, all passengers travelling on Emirates from Lebanon to Dubai must carry a negative PCR test with a QR code from an approved facility within 48 hours of departure.