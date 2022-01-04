Robredo tests negative for COVID-19

Vice President Leni Robredo revealed that she tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Robredo said that she was able to reunite with her daughters Aika, Tricia and Jillian after testing negative for the virus.

“Today, we are all finally reunited after I completed my quarantine and got a negative RT-PCR,” Robredo said in a Facebook post.

The vice president said that she placed herself in isolation after she was exposed to her security staff who contracted the virus.

“While in quarantine, I got tonsillitis, had a really high fever and bad chills and couldn t eat for three straight days. Doc decided to put me on IV so I was attached to it all through the New Year,” she said.

“Sorry for all the missed messages, greetings, etc. I m back to my old self now and reunited with my girls. I will try my best to catch up starting today,” she added.

Robredo said that her daughter Tricia who also tested positive for COVID-19 also contracted Dengue on Christmas Day.

“Double whammy for her but she’s okay now. Thank God,” she said.

The other daughters of Robredo also finished their quarantine but tested negative for the virus.

“It was a miracle they didn’t test positive because they traveled with Tricia,” Robredo said.