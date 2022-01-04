Ras Al Khaimah Police initiate helicopter rescue operation to help stranded man due to floods

The Ras Al Khaimah police have rescued a man on helicopter from floods. The Police rescued a driver stuck on the roof of a submerged car.

Ras Al Khaimah Police’s air wing carried out the rescue in Wadi Al-Bayh with a video posted by weather-related social media handle Storm_centre showing the man was stuck on the roof of the submerged car.

RELATED STORY: Three rescued in Sharjah from a car swept away by floods

The Aviation Department of the police rescued him from the vehicle stuck in flooded Wadi al-Bayh after Ras al-Khaimah witnessed incessant rain in the northern and mountainous regions, leading to waterfalls and flooding in Jebel Jais.

National Center of Meteorology (NCM) shared several videos of flooded Wadi and UAE’s Ministry of Interior has urged residents to be cautious while driving due to unstable weather conditions.

READ ON: Sharjah Police launch unit of 20 officers to rescue mountain hikers

The ministry tweeted that “rains of varying intensity” may cause flooding and water to flow through valleys and also warned of “very turbulent sea and high waves” with active to “gale-force” winds also expected.

The country has been seeing incessant rains since Thursday and on Monday the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported rains in parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah.