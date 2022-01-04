“Poblacion Girl” will not be declared persona non grata in Makati City – here’s why

Authorities in Makati City of the Philippines have said that they will not declare returning Filipino who skipped quarantine as persona non grata.

Makati City will not declare Gwyneth Anne Chua, who skipped quarantine and infected several others, persona non grata, Mayor Abby Binay said Tuesday.

Binay urged business establishments and individuals infected with COVID-19 to file charges against Chua as she skipped quarantine to go to a party in Poblacion, Makati.

“It is a solicited advise to all those affected because of her, the businesses affected because of her, I suggest you file a civil case for damages,” she said in an interview, adding four of the 12 individuals infected with COVID-19 following the superspreader event at the party that Chua attended were bar employees.

The mayor said, “The bars at Poblacion specifically have been the most affected because of COVID. It is only that we were Alert Level 2 that they were able to open. For the last 2 years they were not allowed to open. They just started opening and this happens, and true enough, that was our biggest fear– that it will be a superspreader.”

However she said that she was not considering to declare Chua “persona non grata” adding, “The level of persona non grata should be reserved for someone who really deserves it. She’s young, she’s callous, but she will have to suffer the consequences.”

The city is preparing its complaint against the hotel that allowed Chua to leave quarantine and the Department of Tourism will also come up with its own recommendation against Berjaya Hotel.