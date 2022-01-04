Expat honored for returning AED 100,000 left in taxi

A taxi driver in Sharjah has been hailed and honored for returning Dhs100,000 left behind by a passenger.

The driver identified as Abraham Airaodion, a Nigerian man, was given honors by the Sharjah Taxi Corporation on December 13, 2021.

During the day of the incident, Abraham recalled the day when his passenger dropped a large sum of money after availing of his services. Abraham then returned the money to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai.

Abraham’s honest deed was recognized by Nigerians in many parts of the world including a pro-Nigerian group.

“Abraham’s action should bring out the goodness in us, as well as letting the world know that Nigerians are not fraudulent [and] dishonest, rather we are hardworking, sincere, industrious, and responsible and above all law abiding,”

Nigerian Ambassador Muhammad Dansanta Rimi said in a report on Khaleej Times.

“Abraham’s act of integrity is necessary as it would change perceptions and further prove to the good people of the UAE, the Government, and residents that many Nigerians are honest, reliable, trustworthy and law abiding,” Nigerians In Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) UAE said in a Facebook post.

The group also gave him certificates of recognition for his deed.

“Abraham, a husband and father of one, started working as a driver in April 2021. He is a university graduate and has 11 years’ experience working as a banker in Nigeria. He wishes to return to the banking system in the UAE and hopes this act of integrity will attract an opportunities for a life changing jobs,” the NIDO UAE added.