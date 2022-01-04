2,240 food outlets fined in Ajman for flouting COVID-19 norms last year

The Ajman Municipality has fined 2,240 food outlets in 2021 for flouting COVID-19 regulations from over 1,406 intensified inspection campaigns of food establishments during 2021.

Inspectors used the ‘Rageeb’ smart inspection system, which provides smart features and tools in managing inspection tasks, during the task.

This smart system has contributed to raising the level of commitment to rules among food establishments by 11 percent, reducing the number of complaints by 14.5 per cent and the number of closures by 27 per cent.

Engineer Khalid Al Hosani, Executive Director of Health and Environment Department at Ajman Municipality, said that the department made great efforts to ensure food safety for consumers and inspection campaign showed the commitment (to rules) of food establishments in the emirate.

The health department also carried out 19 inspection campaigns during 2021 at events and festivals in Ajman, which covered mobile restaurants, food areas and activities to ensure food safety and also launched a health and safety initiative in residential and commercial buildings focusing on necessary procedures and requirements to maintain the health and safety of the community.

The health initiative also highlighted public health and safety requirements through effective public hygiene programs as well as a program for cleaning water tanks and pipes connecting water to buildings.

It also focussed on a pest control program and 537 food establishments were trained and rehabilitated during 2021 within the procedures approved by the Ajman Public Health Program.