Zero traffic-related casualties in Sharjah on New Year’s Eve

Zero traffic-related casualties were registered in Sharjah on New Year’s Eve due to efficient coordination between competent authorities.

All calls were promptly attended to as on UAE New Year’s Eve over 17,000 calls were received but no casualties were recorded by Sharjah Police.

Due to comprehensive security plan prepared by the Sharjah Police to organize traffic, and to ensure security in all cities of the emirate, during the 2022 New Year’s Eve celebrations and related events zero traffic-related casualties were registered in the emirate.

As per authorities the call centre in the Central Operations Room dealt with 17,734 (emergency and non-emergency) phone calls during the 2022 New Year holidays.

Colonel Jassim Muhammad bin Hadda, Director of Operations Department at the Sharjah Police, said that the Central Operations Room had received about 17,734 calls during the New Year holidays which included 15,854 calls to the number 999, designated for emergency cases, and 1,880 calls to the number 901, designated for non-emergency cases.

He said that all reports were dealt with as a result of efficient communication with the competent authorities and all reports received were classified based on their relative importance and stressed on the keenness of the Sharjah Police to improve response time through the use of the latest technology.

It is in alignment with the strategic objectives of the Ministry of Interior, to enhance safety and security in the country. (AW)