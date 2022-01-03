Two jailed for assaulting policeman in Dubai

Two Gulf nationals were sentenced by the Dubai Criminal Court to six months’ imprisonment for assaulting a policeman and damaging his vehicle.

They tried to flee from him at a hotel in Dubai and the incident happened when a girl reported her boyfriend and his friend to the police.

The case dates back to December 2020 when a patrol went to a hotel in Dubai where a girl and her sister had been facing some trouble with the two convicts, one of whom was her boyfriend, whom she had met on Snapchat.

The policeman’s statement in the investigation records revealed that on arriving at the site of the incident he met the girl and her sister who had requested help.

A girl stated that she had requested her boyfriend to help her transport her luggage from Deira to Furjan, with a pickup vehicle but he brought his friend and they tried to take the two girls to the hotel against their will.

The policeman questioned the two young men who came from inside the hotel, and asked them for their Emirates IDs and they went to their vehicle to get the documents, but started the vehicle and fled the scene.

The policeman quickly followed them with the patrol car and when both vehicles entered a traffic jam, and could not continue further, the convicts reversed their vehicle, leading to a collision with the patrol car right behind them due to which the policeman was injured.

Two men tried to flee but the patrol continued to pursue them and the men were finally arrested and handed over to the prosecution.