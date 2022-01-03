Sharjah Police warn about rumors on amnesty for visa violators

Sharjah Police have warned about rumours on amnesty for visa violators.

The police have warned against circulating rumours on social media, clarifying that it was a crime punishable by law.

The Sharjah Police denied the report doing the rounds on social media about residency violators getting to amend their legal status which came after a “large number of Asian workers” enquired about the report that stated they could amend their illegal status for a small fee through a service centre.

Stating that the news was fake, the police warned against circulating rumours on social media and said this is a crime that is punishable by law.

The police called on residents to verify the source of information before circulating it and said they have the technical expertise to track down the source of rumours on social media and arrest those responsible for it. (AW)