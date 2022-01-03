Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Ramadan to begin by April 2, Eid Al Fitr likely on May 2 in UAE

Eid Al Fitr is likely to be observed on Monday, May 2, in UAE.

According to Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, member of the International Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, the holy month of Ramadan is expected to begin on April 2, 2022.

Ramadan is the 9th month of the Hijri year, which is based on the lunar calendar and Hijri calendar began in 622 Gregorian calendar year when Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him) migrated from Makkah to Madinah.

Al-Jarwan said that the Jumada Al Akhirah (the 6th month of the Islamic calendar year ) will begin on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

As per holiday calendar, the UAE residents will have Eid Al Fitr holidays from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3. (AW)

