Israel to offer 4th COVID-19 vaccine

Israel has announced that it will be offering a 4th COVID-19 vaccine to people over 60 years old and medical frontliners as cases in the country are expected to increase due to the Omicron variant.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennet made the announcement following Israel’s approval of administering a fourth dose of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech for people who are immune-compromised and the elderly living in care homes.

“We now have a new layer of defense. Israel will once again be pioneering the global vaccination effort,” Bennett said in a televised press conference.

Israel is still optimistic that it will reach herd immunity amid the Omicron threat due to the ramped up vaccination and approval of COVID-19 drug.

Bennet said that Israel may record 50,000 daily infections in the coming days due to the new variant.

“The numbers will have to be very high in order to reach herd immunity. This is possible but we don’t want to reach it by means of infections, we want it to happen as a result of many people vaccinating,” the official said.

60% of Israel’s population have been fully vaccinated by Pfizer vaccines but many have yet to take their booster shot. (TDT)