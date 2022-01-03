Latest NewsNewsTFT News

FDA chief Eric Domingo resigns from post

Food and Drug Administration Chief Eric Domingo has quit his post on Monday.

Domingo confirmed the news to reporters in a text message.

“I believe I did my part to help during the pandemic. The FDA is now stronger, more efficient and systems are in place. It’s time for me to move on to other things,” Domingo said.

The Department of Health said that FDA Deputy Director General Dr. Oscar Gutierrez was assigned as officer in charge.

Domingo was head of the FDA as the Philippines deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was also on top of the emergency use authorization of several COVID-19 vaccines.

