Latest NewsNewsTFT News

EJ Obiena joins World Athletics’ 2021 top performers

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report27 seconds ago

Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena has been included in World Athletics’ 2021 top performers.

On Saturday the athletics body listed Obiena’s record breaking performance of 5.93 meters in the third spot, tied with USA’s Sam Kendricks and Russian athlete Timur Morgunov.

RELATED STORY: ‘I will never abandon my nation for money’ EJ Obiena to stay in PH amid funding row

He set the mark back in September in the 17th International Golden Roof Challenge in Innsbruck to break the Asian record.

Armand Duplantis made the top record for 2021 with 6.10 meters, while Christopher Nilsen placed second with 5.93 meters. Earlier Obiena expressed his desire to book a slot to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report27 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Joey Reyes lashes out at Poblacion girl for flouting COVID-19 norms

8 mins ago

Former beauty queen Winwyn Marquez expecting baby girl this 2022

20 mins ago

Several schools opt for remote learning as institutions reopen in Dubai

2 hours ago

Sharjah Police warn about rumors on amnesty for visa violators

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button