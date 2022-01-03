EJ Obiena joins World Athletics’ 2021 top performers

Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena has been included in World Athletics’ 2021 top performers.

On Saturday the athletics body listed Obiena’s record breaking performance of 5.93 meters in the third spot, tied with USA’s Sam Kendricks and Russian athlete Timur Morgunov.

He set the mark back in September in the 17th International Golden Roof Challenge in Innsbruck to break the Asian record.

Armand Duplantis made the top record for 2021 with 6.10 meters, while Christopher Nilsen placed second with 5.93 meters. Earlier Obiena expressed his desire to book a slot to the 2024 Paris Olympics.