DepEd suspends face-to-face classes in Metro Manila

The Department of Education has suspended the conduct of face to face classes in Metro Manila as COVID-19 cases rapidly increase in the region and shifted to Alert Level 3.

Physical classes are suspended under Alert Level 3 based on IATF protocols.

“Face-to-face classes in pilot schools in areas under Alert Levels 1 and 2 shall continue in the meantime that DepEd finalizes its report on the pilot face-to-face classes,” DepEd said in a statement.

Metro Manila Mayors are now discussing the suspension of limited face to face classes which only started last month.

Mayors have agreed to impose more restrictions to unvaccinated people amid the threat of Omicron variant and rapid rise in daily infections.

MMDA Chairman Benhur Abalos said that unvaccinated individuals must remain in their residences at all times. These individuals will only be allowed if they need to buy essential goods.

“Para kang nag-ECQ only for the unvaccinated for their own protection,” Abalos said.

Outdoor activities may still be allowed under current protocols.

Metro Manila mayors are expected to pass their own ordinances restricting the mobility of unvaccinated people.