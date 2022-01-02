IN PHOTOS: Knights of Rizal in Dubai honor Dr. Jose Rizal’s martyrdom at 125th commemration ceremony

The Knights of Rizal – Dubai Chapter commemorated the martyrdom of Dr. Jose Rizal last December 31, 2021, at a ceremony held at the Hyatt Place at Al Rigga, Dubai.

In attendance were Philippine Consul General in Dubai H.E. Renato Duenas, POLO-Dubai Labor Attache John Rio Bautista, together with Knights officers, Ranking Knights, and guests.

Themed “Rizal Beyond Borders, Our Responsibility, Our Future”, the event witnessed several key messages from ranking officials which highlighted the legacy of the life of the Philippines’ national hero.

The event also witnessed the dubbing of new KOR members, the induction of their new batch of officers, and the exaltation of KCR commanders.