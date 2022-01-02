Latest NewsNewsTFT News

IN PHOTOS: Knights of Rizal in Dubai honor Dr. Jose Rizal’s martyrdom at 125th commemration ceremony

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report28 seconds ago

The Knights of Rizal – Dubai Chapter commemorated the martyrdom of Dr. Jose Rizal last December 31, 2021, at a ceremony held at the Hyatt Place at Al Rigga, Dubai.

In attendance were Philippine Consul General in Dubai H.E. Renato Duenas, POLO-Dubai Labor Attache John Rio Bautista, together with Knights officers, Ranking Knights, and guests.

Themed “Rizal Beyond Borders, Our Responsibility, Our Future”, the event witnessed several key messages from ranking officials which highlighted the legacy of the life of the Philippines’ national hero.

The event also witnessed the dubbing of new KOR members, the induction of their new batch of officers, and the exaltation of KCR commanders.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report28 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Sheikh Zayed Festival sets three Guinness World Records with largest 40-minute fireworks display

3 hours ago

LOOK: Angeline Quinto shows off baby bump as 2022’s blessing for her family

3 hours ago

COVID-19: Marcos, Sara to postpone caravans in NCR

3 hours ago

Philippines announces official holidays, special non-working days for 2022

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button