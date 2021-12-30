Engineer faces AED5,000 fine for illegal photography in Dubai

Authorities in Dubai slapped an engineer with AED5,000 fine for flying a photography drone without permission.

The Dubai Misdemeanors and Violations Court has ordered the confiscation of the drone used by the defendant.

The incident dates back to November 2021, when the accused was caught operating a drone in the Al Qusais area.

The defendant is a mechanical engineer working for a Dubai-based company engaged in water desalination and solar panel installation.

The Court imposes a hefty fine for using a photography drone without obtaining the necessary permits.