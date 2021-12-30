Latest News

COVID-19 PCR test now mandatory for gov’t employees of Sharjah 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Sharjah has made COVID-19 PCR test mandatory for entry into its government departments.

According to the Directorate of Human Resources in Sharjah, all employees who have received two doses of any vaccine and the booster doses must conduct a COVID-19 PCR test every 14 days to be allowed to enter the facility with negative result.

Those who did not receive the booster doses or got a single dose and the groups excluded from vaccination must conduct a COVID-19 PCR test every 7 days to be allowed to enter the facility with negative results.

Any employee who fails to abide by the previous two clauses would be prevented from entering the facility and considered out of work.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

No aged-based restrictions: Philippines to stay under Alert Level 2 until Jan. 15

2 hours ago

UAE Central Bank issues 7 silver commemorative coins in honor of founding fathers

3 hours ago

LOOK: Dubai Customs uncovers 1.5 tonnes of captagon pills

3 hours ago

IN PHOTOS: Knights of Rizal – Emarat Abu Dhabi chapter lead 125th anniversary of Dr. Jose Rizal’s martyrdom

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button