COVID-19 PCR test now mandatory for gov’t employees of Sharjah 

Sharjah has made COVID-19 PCR test mandatory for entry into its government departments.

According to the Directorate of Human Resources in Sharjah, all employees who have received two doses of any vaccine and the booster doses must conduct a COVID-19 PCR test every 14 days to be allowed to enter the facility with negative result.

Those who did not receive the booster doses or got a single dose and the groups excluded from vaccination must conduct a COVID-19 PCR test every 7 days to be allowed to enter the facility with negative results.

Any employee who fails to abide by the previous two clauses would be prevented from entering the facility and considered out of work.