Six Asian expats jailed for extortion, assault

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Six Asian expats have been sentenced by the Dubai Criminal Court of six years imprisonment and deportation.

The gang’s conviction came after they were found guilty of stealing Dhs40,000 from a bank card.

RELATED STORY: Six jailed for assault, AED 40,000 robbery in Dubai

The owner of the card was reportedly detained and assaulted. He added that the victim used to work with one of the convicts but little did he know that he is part of a gang.

The case was filed last August. The complainant was kidnapped in a barbershop in Dubai International City.

Investigators were able to locate the crime scene and were able to talk to a hairdresser eyewitness.

READ ON: Six jailed for robbery of Ajman spa employees at knifepoint

The hairdresser testified and confirmed that the gang kidnapped the victim.

The suspects then confessed to their crime.

