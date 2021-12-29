Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Robredo in quarantine after close-in staff tests positive for COVID-19

Vice President Leni Robredo reveals that she is now in quarantine after her close-in security staff tested positive for COVID-19.

On a Facebook live post, Robredo said that she was informed on Tuesday that a member of her security contracted the virus.

“Ngayon naka-quarantine ako. Gusto mong umikot pa pero kailangan mong maging responsible na sumunod sa protocols,” Robredo said.

RELATED STORY: Robredo distributes rice sacks to typhoon-hit people in lIoilo

The vice president said that she is under quarantine since Tuesday.

“Yung protocol namin sa office na quarantine kami for seven days. Binibilang ko yung ika-seventh day ko ay after the New Year pa,” Robredo said.

“Di na nga ako na-expose sa mga bata pero yung isang close-in security ko, parang second time na ‘to magkaibang tao. Second time akong na-expose ako,” she added.

One of Robredo’s daughters also tested positive for COVID-19.

READ ON: Robredo laments terrible PH COVID-19 response

“Si Tricia, asymptomatic. Negative na siya ngayon for three straight days pero patuloy kaming sumusunod sa protocols na hindi muna nagsasama sama,” the vice president added.

The vice president assures that she will continue her job even if she’s under quarantine.

“Ang dami pa naming plano pero yung kagabi. Sinasabihan ako ng mga kasama ko na isipin mo na lang na ‘forced break mo ito. Na kailangan mong huminto muna kasi kailangan mong mag-quarantine.’ Pagdasal po kami na sana hindi namin nakuha yung virus,” she said. (AW)

