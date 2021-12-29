Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Duterte expresses intent to distribute of idle gov’t land to those in need of relocation

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has said that idle government land should be distributed to people who are in need of relocation.

During the second part of his Talk to the People address aired Tuesday morning, Duterte said, “Ang aking advice is kung mag-rehabilitate kayo ng isang community and you would want to look for the space, if it’s a government land, ibigay na ninyo lahat. Those idle government lands, better give it to the people right away.”

“Idagdag na lang niya ‘yan doon sa land reform. My sense is that ‘yung lahat ng lupa na puwedeng ibigay sa mga tao, whether they were victims of the typhoon or not, ibigay na lang ‘yung sa kaya nilang ibigay, kaya nating ibigay lahat,” he added.

He said infrastructure projects displace communities and they should be given assistance for relocation.

“Maraming tao talaga and if you want to improve the place, you have to deal with people and most of them are marginalized or are really very poor na walang malipatan,” he added.

