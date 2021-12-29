DOH now working with agencies to track down OFW who skipped quarantine

The Department of Health is now working with authorities after an overseas Filipino worker (OFWs) skipped their quarantine facilities after arriving from abroad.

Health Spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire says that they are now communicating with the Philippine Coast Guard, the Bureau of Quarantine, and the Department of Transportation.

A Parañaque barangay kagawad shares that they are looking for an OFW who escaped the quarantine facility.

“Sana po yung pagmamalasakit natin sa ating sambayanang Pilipino, maipakita natin sa pag sunod natin doon sa mga protocols natin na pinapatupad para hindi kumalat ang sakit dito sa ating bansa,” Vergeire said.

“Binibigyan natin ng pasasalamat yung local government diyan sa area na ‘yan dahil pinursigi nila na talagang hanapin ‘yung ating OFW at mapagsabihan at makapag bigay ng abiso,” she added.

OFWs are required to undergo mandatory facility-based quarantine for at least 5 days over the Omicron variant threat. (AW)