Cook gets 5 years jail in Dubai in drug abuse case

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced a cook to five years in prison in a drug abuse case.

Authorities ordered the criminal’s deportation after serving his prison terms, after he was found guilty of abusing and providing crystal meth to another person.

The other defendant has been referred to the misdemeanour court on a charge of abuse.

The cook told public prosecution officials that he was in his apartment with friends, who asked him to contact a drug dealer and buy the drug and he communicated with a drug dealer and agreed to purchase a quantity worth AED 300.

After buying the drug,they used the drug together and he confessed to the crime before the Dubai Criminal Court.

