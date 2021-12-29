Cook gets 5 years jail in Dubai in drug abuse case

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced a cook to five years in prison in a drug abuse case.

Authorities ordered the criminal’s deportation after serving his prison terms, after he was found guilty of abusing and providing crystal meth to another person.

RELATED STORY: Abu Dhabi Police confiscate 1.5 tons of drugs, 1.2 million narcotic pills

The other defendant has been referred to the misdemeanour court on a charge of abuse.

The cook told public prosecution officials that he was in his apartment with friends, who asked him to contact a drug dealer and buy the drug and he communicated with a drug dealer and agreed to purchase a quantity worth AED 300.

After buying the drug,they used the drug together and he confessed to the crime before the Dubai Criminal Court.