UAE residents advised to undergo testing upon experiencing COVID symptoms

UAE doctors have advised residents to undergo testing for COVID-like symptoms like sneezing or common cold.

The doctors recommend that all residents and nationals should undergo a COVID-19 test to “avoid putting vulnerable individuals at risk by not testing.”

RELATED STORY: Demand for booster jabs on the rise in UAE amidst Omicron threat

Dr Tholfkar Al Baaj, chief clinical officer at Al Futtaim Health, said, making a distinction between flu and Covid-19 infections can be hard.

Dr Al Baaj said scientists, who studied the course Omicron took in South Africa, Scotland, and England, said preliminary results showed infections more often resulted in mild illness compared to those from the Delta variant before it.

Omicron and the common cold have similar genetic markups. (AW)