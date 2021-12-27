Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE residents advised to undergo testing upon experiencing COVID symptoms

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

UAE doctors have advised residents to undergo testing for COVID-like symptoms like sneezing or common cold.

The doctors recommend that all residents and nationals should undergo a COVID-19 test to “avoid putting vulnerable individuals at risk by not testing.”

RELATED STORY: Demand for booster jabs on the rise in UAE amidst Omicron threat

Dr Tholfkar Al Baaj, chief clinical officer at Al Futtaim Health, said, making a distinction between flu and Covid-19 infections can be hard.

Dr Al Baaj said scientists, who studied the course Omicron took in South Africa, Scotland, and England, said preliminary results showed infections more often resulted in mild illness compared to those from the Delta variant before it.

Omicron and the common cold have similar genetic markups. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Sydney hospital under fire after giving negative test results to COVID-positive individuals

23 mins ago

Herbert Bautista celebrates Christmas with rumored girlfriend Ruffa Gutierrez

39 mins ago

Expo 2020 Dubai records over eight million visit, affirms commitment to safety measures

50 mins ago

Man jailed in Dubai for stabbing ‘cheating’ wife to death

55 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button