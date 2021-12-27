Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sydney hospital under fire after giving negative test results to COVID-positive individuals

A hospital in Sydney has wrongly informed hundreds of people about the negative COVID-19 test results. These people, in fact, had tested positive for COVID.

The hospital is trying to re-establish contact with people after wrong test results.

Thousands underwent COVID-19 testing in recent days even as the state’s system is under so much strain which led the government to urge people to avoid testing if they can.

Premier Dominic Perrotet says only those traveling interstate, those who feel sick, or those directed to test by New South Wales health, should be in the testing line.

The PCR testing clinics face a large increase in demand with wait times of five hours at some sites and amid the mounting pressure, mistakes have been made in reviewing results.

At Sydney testing clinics – run by St Vincent’s Hospital’s SydPath – 400 people who had tested for the virus got the wrong news they were negative, but Medical Director of SydPath, Professor Anthony Dodds, said there was a swift response as soon as the error was picked up. (AW)

